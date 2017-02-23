Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (TBT) Rises By 48.4%

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE:TBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,019,094 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 13th total of 2,708,760 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,302,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y (NYSE:TBT) opened at 39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

