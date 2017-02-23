Short Interest in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Declines By 7.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,330,452 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 13th total of 38,262,773 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,811,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at 13.66 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $3.23 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post ($0.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2,028.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 149,348 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 56,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 222.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 106,325 shares during the period. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $6,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/short-interest-in-oasis-petroleum-inc-oas-declines-by-7-7.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties; Well Services, which performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), and Midstream Services, which performs salt water gathering and disposal and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.