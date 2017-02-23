Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unilever plc (ULVR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. S&P Global lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,400 ($42.36) to GBX 3,750 ($46.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.10) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday. Whitman Howard reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.35) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,050 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,990 ($49.71) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,677.73 ($45.82).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3791.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,349.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,402.77. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 107.65 billion. Unilever plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,018.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,848.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 27.68 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

