Shire PLC (SHPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Shire PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.70.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 181.00 on Friday. Shire PLC has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $209.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business earned $3.81 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post $15.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire PLC during the third quarter worth $123,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shire PLC by 12.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shire PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Shire PLC by 228.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shire PLC by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

