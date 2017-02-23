Shire PLC (SHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,500 ($68.53) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.23) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.25) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($64.79) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($73.51) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, AlphaValue reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,714 ($83.65) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,002.43 ($74.79).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4855.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,590.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,781.09. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,377.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 43.83 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51.

In other Shire PLC news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($56.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,384.48 ($7,954.75).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

