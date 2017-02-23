Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a research report report published on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 6,300 ($78.49) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($73.51) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.23) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.49) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,714 ($83.65) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shire PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,002.43 ($74.79).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4855.00 on Friday. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,377.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 43.83 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,590.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,781.09.

“Shire PLC (SHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/shire-plc-shp-earns-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($56.42) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,954.75).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.