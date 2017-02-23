Sherritt International Corp (S) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Corp from C$1.10 to C$1.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International Corp from C$1.35 to C$1.55 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Sherritt International Corp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) opened at 1.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $352.46 million. Sherritt International Corp has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/sherritt-international-corp-s-given-new-c1-60-price-target-at-scotiabank.html.

About Sherritt International Corp

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Company’s segments include Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Metals segment includes mining, processing and refining nickel and cobalt from lateritic ore bodies.

