ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Stock Price Down 30.9% After Earnings Miss

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) was down 30.9% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,903,280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of ServiceSource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 26.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 515,466 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 472.5% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 1,334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 1,101,614 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s market cap is $363.38 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that improve enterprise revenue relationships. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI). Based on the science of Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), the Company provides business to business (B2B) companies with technology-enabled services and solutions that allow growing and retaining revenue from existing customers, directly or through a channel.

