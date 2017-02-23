ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) opened at 4.18 on Thursday. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company’s market capitalization is $363.38 million.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,545 shares in the company, valued at $888,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 26.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 515,466 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 472.5% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 1,334,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 1,101,614 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered ServiceSource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that improve enterprise revenue relationships. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI). Based on the science of Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), the Company provides business to business (B2B) companies with technology-enabled services and solutions that allow growing and retaining revenue from existing customers, directly or through a channel.

