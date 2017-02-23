Senior plc’s (SNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNR. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.55) price target on shares of Senior plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Senior plc from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 195 ($2.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Senior plc to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210.50 ($2.62).

Senior plc (LON:SNR) opened at 189.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 791.53 million. Senior plc has a one year low of GBX 161.00 and a one year high of GBX 245.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.63.

In other Senior plc news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 20,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £39,102.72 ($48,720.06).

About Senior plc

Senior plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

