Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) will issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) opened at 19.995 on Thursday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.237 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.01%.

“Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/senior-housing-properties-trust-snh-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

SNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, which includes the remainder of its operations, including certain properties that offer fitness, wellness and spa services to members.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.