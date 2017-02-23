SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company earned $402.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) traded up 1.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,650 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock’s market cap is $2.60 billion. SemGroup Corp has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $43.20.

SEMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on SemGroup Corp in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SemGroup Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on SemGroup Corp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

