Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Freuchtel now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sealed Air Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/sealed-air-corp-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-50-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-see.html.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) opened at 47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Sealed Air Corp had a return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 40.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 56.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 151.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing processors, retailers and food service operators a range of integrated system solutions.

