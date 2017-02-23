Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Scripps Networks Interactive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 82.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm earned $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.45 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, Chairman Kenneth W. Lowe sold 27,400 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,987,322.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William A. Scripps sold 500,000 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $34,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,337,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,613,870 shares of company stock worth $182,248,842. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNI shares. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scripps Networks Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

