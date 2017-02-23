Scotiabank Reiterates “$46.00” Price Target for Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oil States International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Oil States International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) opened at 35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion.

In other Oil States International news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $522,308.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 956.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 547,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,585,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $5,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of specialty products and services to oil and natural gas companies throughout the world. The Company’s segments include offshore products and well site services. It designs and manufactures a number of products for the offshore energy industry through Offshore Products segments.

