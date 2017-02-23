Schneider Electric SE (SU) PT Set at €72.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, S&P Global set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.59 ($72.97).

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) opened at 65.48 on Friday. Schneider Electric SE has a 12-month low of €49.50 and a 12-month high of €69.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.53. The stock has a market cap of €36.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19.

Schneider Electric SE Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

