J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric SE in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.59 ($72.97).

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) opened at 65.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.20 and a 200-day moving average of €63.53. The stock has a market cap of €36.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. Schneider Electric SE has a 52-week low of €49.50 and a 52-week high of €69.53.

“Schneider Electric SE (SU) PT Set at €72.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/schneider-electric-se-su-pt-set-at-72-00-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Schneider Electric SE Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

