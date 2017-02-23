Saria Tseng Sells 23,464 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 23,464 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $2,061,547.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,275,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Saria Tseng sold 18,201 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,625,167.29.

On Monday, February 6th, Saria Tseng sold 4,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $416,804.75.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 88.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm earned $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Monolithic Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

