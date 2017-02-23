Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been given a €38.50 ($40.96) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Group LLC set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.35 ($36.54).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) opened at 37.561 on Tuesday. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €19.07 and a one year high of €38.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.12 and its 200 day moving average is €31.59. The company’s market capitalization is €2.03 billion.

“Salzgitter AG (SZG) PT Set at €38.50 by Baader Bank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/salzgitter-ag-szg-pt-set-at-38-50-by-baader-bank.html.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

