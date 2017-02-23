S&P Global Analysts Give RWE AG (RWE) a €15.00 Price Target

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) received a €15.00 ($15.96) price target from S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a €13.10 ($13.94) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE AG in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research GmbH set a €13.70 ($14.57) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.48 ($15.41).

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 13.266 on Thursday. RWE AG has a 12 month low of €10.27 and a 12 month high of €16.45. The stock’s market capitalization is €8.22 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.57 and its 200-day moving average is €13.29.

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

