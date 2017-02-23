Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Receives $50.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) opened at 66.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti sold 20,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,224,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,813.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,182 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $198,174.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,246.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,709.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10,944.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a finance company in the Specialized REITs industry.

