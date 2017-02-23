Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 212,226 Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,029,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,344,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened at 42.10 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company earned $771 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.60 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In other news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

