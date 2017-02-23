Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 140,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Southwest Gas Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after buying an additional 333,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,594,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 173.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,548,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after buying an additional 134,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,673,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 126,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) opened at 84.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.51. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Southwest Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Southwest Gas Corporation Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

