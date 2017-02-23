Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,925,479 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $686,993,000. Microsoft Corporation accounts for approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Microsoft Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Corporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,966,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $497.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.34 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Microsoft Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $129,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,007,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,330,125. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

