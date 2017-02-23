Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

RPXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen and Company downgraded RPX Corp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPX Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) opened at 11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. RPX Corp has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.59.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. RPX Corp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPX Corp will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

“RPX Corp (RPXC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/rpx-corp-rpxc-upgraded-by-robert-w-baird-to-outperform.html.

In related news, SVP Steven S. Swank sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $46,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPX Corp during the third quarter valued at $8,992,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPX Corp during the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RPX Corp by 15.4% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,558,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 208,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RPX Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RPX Corp by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPX Corp

RPX Corporation offers patent risk management solutions. The Company’s patent risk management solution facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The core of its solution is defensive patent aggregation, in which the Company acquires patents and licenses to patents that are being or may be asserted against its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for RPX Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPX Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.