Royal Bank of Canada (RY) PT Raised to C$92.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$83.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$92.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at 98.52 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

“Royal Bank of Canada (RY) PT Raised to C$92.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/royal-bank-of-canada-ry-pt-raised-to-c92-00-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.01, for a total transaction of C$336,367.78. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 17,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$1,547,304.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,418.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.