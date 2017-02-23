Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Perpetual Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. GMP Securities cut shares of Perpetual Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.70 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Perpetual Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.14.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) opened at 1.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm’s market cap is $88.39 million. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

