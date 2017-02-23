Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$44.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. RBC Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.83.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Boardwalk REIT or the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management and ownership, and where deemed appropriate the development, of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns approximately 32,950 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

