H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$24.75 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.22.

“Royal Bank Of Canada Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Price Target to C$25.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/royal-bank-of-canada-raises-hr-real-estate-investment-trust-hr-un-price-target-to-c25-00.html.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide holders of REIT Units with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by revenue it derives from investments in income-producing real estate properties, and maximize REIT Unit value through the ongoing active management of the REIT’s assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.