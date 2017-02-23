Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRG.UN. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. Its investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the its assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand its asset base and increase Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through capital expenditures.

