Roth Capital Comments on Lipocine Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Lipocine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Roth Capital analyst M. Higgins forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) opened at 3.96 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm’s market cap is $72.31 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

