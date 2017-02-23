RM2 International SA (RM2) Insider Acquires £25,200 in Stock

RM2 International SA (LON:RM2) insider Amaury de Seze bought 90,000 shares of RM2 International SA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,397.96).

Shares of RM2 International SA (LON:RM2) opened at 27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.39. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 109.46 million. RM2 International SA has a one year low of GBX 20.00 and a one year high of GBX 41.00.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/rm2-international-sa-rm2-insider-acquires-25200-in-stock.html.

RM2 International SA Company Profile

RM2 International SA is a pallet development, manufacture, supply and management company. The Company is principally engaged in developing and selling shipping pallets and providing related logistical services. The Company’s product for moving goods, BLOCKPal, has impermeability to water and contamination, fire retardancy, and resistance to damage and weight.

