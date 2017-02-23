Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Trading 12% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) traded up 12% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 1,986,710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other news, VP Douglas William Olive sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $203,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an auctioneer of industrial equipment. The Company is engaged in selling industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agricultural, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine and real estate industries at its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces.

