RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REI.UN. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

“RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/riocan-real-estate-investment-trust-rei-un-rating-reiterated-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns, develops, manages and operates grocery-anchored retail centers and mixed-use developments located in Canada. The Company invests in, develops and manages approximately 300 properties, including shopping centers and mixed-use developments in over six markets in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.