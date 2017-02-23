RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns, develops, manages and operates grocery-anchored retail centers and mixed-use developments located in Canada. The Company invests in, develops and manages approximately 300 properties, including shopping centers and mixed-use developments in over six markets in Canada.

