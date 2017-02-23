RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a report published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$29.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns, develops, manages and operates grocery-anchored retail centers and mixed-use developments located in Canada. The Company invests in, develops and manages approximately 300 properties, including shopping centers and mixed-use developments in over six markets in Canada.

