Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 3,325 Shares

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 3,325 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,618 ($45.08), for a total transaction of £120,298.50 ($149,886.00).

Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,469 ($43.22), for a total transaction of £173.45 ($216.11).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 11 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.00) per share, for a total transaction of £379.61 ($472.98).

On Monday, December 5th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 8,259 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,036 ($37.83) per share, for a total transaction of £250,743.24 ($312,413.71).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3608.00 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,795.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,718.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 64.91 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,463.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,924.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 100.56 ($1.25) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,130 ($26.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,100 ($51.08) to GBX 4,300 ($53.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,532.18 ($44.01).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

