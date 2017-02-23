Richard N. Barton Sells 2,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.96, for a total transaction of $285,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 334.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $145.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 132.8% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 38,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 85,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.54 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.02.

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

