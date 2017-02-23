Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds American from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Reynolds American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company cut Reynolds American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. set a $57.00 price target on Reynolds American and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Reynolds American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) opened at 60.95 on Friday. Reynolds American has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company earned $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Reynolds American had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 48.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds American will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Reynolds American’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Reynolds American’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAI. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 30.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 10.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are RJR Tobacco, Santa Fe and American Snuff. The RJR Tobacco segment consists principally of the primary operations of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The Santa Fe segment consists of the domestic operations of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc (SFNTC).

