TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-tri-pointe-group-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-tph.html.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.32 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.73.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.00. The firm earned $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.88 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-tri-pointe-group-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-tph.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,396,000 after buying an additional 4,420,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,004,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after buying an additional 2,070,855 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,003,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,412,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after buying an additional 1,703,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 24,388.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 1,679,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.