RBC Capital Markets Raises IMPINJ Inc (PI) Price Target to $40.00

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) had its price objective hoisted by RBC Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) opened at 28.49 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $507.41 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm earned $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $141,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $233,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $338,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $1,262,000.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

