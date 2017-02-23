RBC Capital Markets Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by RBC Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, managing and developing retail and commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio includes over 520 properties with a total gross leasable area of approximately 40 million square feet.

