RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

RBC Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.35 ($36.54).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) opened at 37.561 on Monday. The company’s market cap is €2.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.12 and a 200-day moving average of €31.59. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €19.07 and a one year high of €38.04.

About Salzgitter AG

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

