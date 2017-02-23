Raymond James Financial, Inc. Increases Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Price Target to C$615.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$600.00 to C$615.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$630.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$700.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$550.00 to C$605.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$537.00 to C$610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$639.38.

Shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 635.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.19 and its 200 day moving average is $593.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $457.67 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.

