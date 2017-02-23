Raymond James Financial, Inc. Increases Canam Group Inc. (CAM) Price Target to C$12.50

Canam Group Inc. (TSE:CAM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canam Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canam Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canam Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canam Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on Canam Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canam Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of Canam Group (TSE:CAM) opened at 7.10 on Tuesday. Canam Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock’s market cap is $324.65 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Canam Group Company Profile

Canam Group Inc is engaged in designing integrated solutions and fabricating products for the North American construction industry. The Company operates through the construction products segment, which includes many complementary goods and services. The Company’s service offer extends from the preconstruction phase to project management, including the erection of structural steel components.

