Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QUOT. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quotient Technology to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Quotient Technology from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) opened at 12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company earned $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/quotient-technology-inc-quot-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Quotient Technology news, major shareholder John Howard Burbank III sold 111,378 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $1,442,345.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn G. Lepore sold 2,400 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $28,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,411.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,054. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. TCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,601,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Quotient Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 897,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 133,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Quotient Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, formerly Coupons.com Incorporated, is a provider of digital promotions and media solutions. The Company connects consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers with shoppers by offering digital promotions and media to shoppers through mobile, Web and social channels. The Company’s platform is used by brands, as well as retailers in the grocery, drug, dollar, club and mass merchandise channels to engage shoppers at the critical moments when they are choosing what products to buy and where to shop.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.