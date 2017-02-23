Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) opened at 77.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.68. Quintiles Transitional Holdings has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 212.51%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quintiles Transitional Holdings will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 1.8% in the second quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 11.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 372,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter valued at $13,595,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter valued at $5,502,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, is a provider of biopharmaceutical development services and commercial outsourcing services. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies. Its segments include Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

