Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Quidel Corporation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quidel Corporation in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) opened at 21.22 on Friday. Quidel Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $692.68 million.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Quidel Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quidel Corporation will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel Corporation news, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,370,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $1,648,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,878 shares of company stock worth $4,327,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,748,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,669,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 858,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 582,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. The Company’s diagnostic testing solutions primarily include applications in infectious diseases, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases. It sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics and wellness screening centers.

