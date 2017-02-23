Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Given Focus Stock Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their focus stock rating on shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Quebecor from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Quebecor from C$44.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a holding company that holds interests in Quebecor Media Inc (Quebecor Media). The Company operates in the industry segments, including Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services in Canada, and is engaged in the rental of movies, televisual products and video games.

