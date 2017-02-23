Quantenna Comms (QTNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantenna Comms (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops and markets wireless communication solutions. The Company offers wireless solutions for wi-fi routers and consumer electronics, an integrated single chip solution for video stream and multiple input and output chipsets. Quantenna Communications, Inc. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Quantenna Comms (NASDAQ:QTNA) opened at 22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The firm’s market cap is $482.05 million. Quantenna Comms has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $24.14.

Quantenna Comms (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quantenna Comms will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Comms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Comms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Comms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Comms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Comms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

